NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) building on ITO road in Delhi. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot.

No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far.

Earlier this week, four people died after a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said the fire started at 12.23 pm in Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilled out on the floor accidentally.