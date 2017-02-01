close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk, 27 fire tenders rushed

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 14:06

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Chandni Chowk area of New Delhi on Wednesday morning destroying many shops.

The incident took place in the wee hours today at Chandni Chowk's Moti Bazar area, however there was no report of any casualty. 

A Delhi Fire Services officer said, "A call was received today at 3.55 am about a fire breaking out in the Moti Bazar area that houses many shops. As many as 27 firetenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 8.50 am."

Around 20 shops were affected by the blaze.

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 13:58

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.