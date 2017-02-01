Delhi: Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk, 27 fire tenders rushed
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 14:06
New Delhi: A fire broke out in Chandni Chowk area of New Delhi on Wednesday morning destroying many shops.
The incident took place in the wee hours today at Chandni Chowk's Moti Bazar area, however there was no report of any casualty.
A Delhi Fire Services officer said, "A call was received today at 3.55 am about a fire breaking out in the Moti Bazar area that houses many shops. As many as 27 firetenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 8.50 am."
Around 20 shops were affected by the blaze.
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 13:58
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Budget 2017: Here are the key highlights
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!