Delhi: Fire breaks out in Paharganj house

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a house in Paharganj area on Wednesday morning. City cops immediately arrived on the scene to rescue the trapped persons.

The incident took place at around 6 am.

“Delhi Police team reached the spot immediately and rescued people trapped inside,” reported news agency ANI.

One of the persons, trapped in the house, had already managed to escape the flames and reached the hospital for treatement, informed the cops.

The fire has been doused now.

