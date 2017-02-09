Delhi gangster, attacker of Yaseen Bhatkal, held

New Delhi: A dreaded gangster, who was involved in an attack on Indian Mujahideen member Yaseen Bhatkal inside the Tihar Jail and other crimes of murder, attempt to murder, and arms trade, has been arrested, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to police, Harsimaran, a resident of East Shalimar bagh, was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head. He was involved in 15 cases, including two murders in Burari and Mandir Marg areas here.

He was arrested on Wednesday night by a police team as he came to meet one of his associates in Shalimar Bagh area, a police officer said.

"Harsimaran raised his own gang and his gang members used to attack those not conceding to his extortion demands. He used to target property dealers and builders for extortion," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.

"He even picked up a fight with Indian Mujahideen member Yaseen Bhatkal to establish his hegemony inside the jail," he said.

"The accused and his accomplices, after his release from Tihar Jail on September 16, 2016, visited the Shamilar Bagh area residence of a builder, who did not pay up Rs 15 lakh extortion money. They terrorised the family and created a ruckus in the locality," Dumbere said.

Harsimaran had been on the run since, carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, the police said.