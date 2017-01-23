Delhi garbage crisis: NGT to hear replies from EDMC, DDA and sanitation workers' union today

Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will on Monday hear the issues regarding garbage menace in the national capital.

The NGT, earlier on January 13, sought account details of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Delhi Government and Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The decision comes a day after Delhi government told the NGT that Rs 1,800 crore was given by EDMC to DDA, which was denied by both EDMC and DDA today.

The green panel had also issued notices to the Delhi Government, the EDMC and Sanitation Workers Union, asking them to appear before it in connection with the issue of garbage disposal in the national capital.

The NGT has also formed a committee to tackle the menace of solid waste in Delhi.

The committee, including representatives of the NPCB, DPCC, DDA, MCD, DG Health and four independent members, will visit the site and give report about the capacity and sewage management plant.

It will also look after the solid waste management of five star hotels, hospital, big colonies and colleges, which have more than 500 students.

The national capital has been reeling under garbage menace as the sanitation workers have called for an indefinite strike on January 5, demanding payment of pending salaries of three months.

Since 2015, EDMC sanitation workers have gone on strike five times over non-payment of salaries.

With ANI inputs