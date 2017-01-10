Delhi garbage menace: NGT issues notices to AAP, EDMC, sanitation workers union

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Government, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and Sanitation Workers Union, asking them to appear before it Wednesday in connection with the issue of garbage disposal in the national capital.

The NGT has also formed a committee to tackle the menace of solid waste in Delhi.

The committee includes representatives of the NPCB, DPCC, DDA, MCD, DG Health and four independent members, will visit the site and give report about the capacity and sewage management plant.

It will also look after the solid waste management of five star hotels, hospital, big colonies and colleges, which have more than 500 students.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers today dumped garbage outside the residence of Trilokpuri`s Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Raju Dhingan in protest against the negligence of both the Delhi government and the Centre.

The national capital has been reeling under garbage menace as the sanitation workers have called for an indefinite strike on Thursday, demanding payment of pending salaries of three months.

With ANI inputs