हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi govt to release Rs 500 crore for salaries of sanitation workers of municipal corporations

Earlier, the Delhi HC had pulled up the AAP government for not disbursing funds for the salaries as per the recommendations of the fourth Delhi Finance Commission.

Delhi govt to release Rs 500 crore for salaries of sanitation workers of municipal corporations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday agreed to release Rs 500 crore to municipal corporations to be used to pay off pending salaries to sanitation workers. The workers have been on strike since September 12 over non-payment of wages.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre if it can contribute an equal share of amount in favour of the municipal corporations. 

Earlier in September, the Delhi HC had pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for not disbursing funds for the salaries as per the recommendations of the fourth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC). The HC had said that poor workers were suffering "as politicians were fighting among themselves" for their "pound of flesh".

Hearing a batch of writ petitions seeking adequate funds to the three municipal corporations to enable their proper functioning, HC had said: "You (Delhi government) could have said let the payments be made till the legal issues are settled. But you want your pound of flesh." 

"The poor employees are working unpaid without bread and butter as the politicians fight among themselves. Our concern is for the poor workers," the court had said. 

The HC had not given any directions to the AAP government then and had listed the matter for hearing on October 25 as the Supreme Court is hearing the Delhi government's appeal against the HC's April 16 and May 21 orders over implementation of the fourth DFC recommendations.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi Sanitation workersDelhi sanitation workers strikeDelhi sanitation workers salary

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close