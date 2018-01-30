Delhi HC asks EC to explain on what grounds it disqualified 20 AAP MLAs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to file an affidavit on the factual aspects based on which the poll body decided to disqualify 20 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party for holding office of profit.

Election Commission has been asked to file a written reply on the matter. The case will be heard in HC on February 7.

The Delhi HC had earlier asked EC not to issue any notification for Delhi bypolls. The HC had sought a reply of all respondents including the Election Commission ECI on the plea of disqualified MLAs.

Eight AAP MLAs have filed a plea against their disqualification for holding office of profit.

On January 19, the poll panel had made the recommendation for the disqualification of the 20 legislators, which was given assent by the President. On January 20, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification that the President held that the 20 MLAs stand disqualified under Section 15(1)(a) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act.

The EC had made the recommendation while deciding a plea by advocate Prashant Patel, who had sought disqualification of 21 AAP MLAs for holding the office of parliamentary secretaries, which he had said amounted to office of profit.

The proceedings against Jarnail Singh were dropped after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Punjab Assembly polls.