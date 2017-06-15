Delhi HC issues notice to Enforcement Directorate on Yogesh Mittal's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of arrested businessman Yogesh Mittal, a close associate of advocate R. Tandon, in connection with a money laundering case.

The court asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its reply on the bail plea till June 19.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Mittal on June 5.

The counsel for Enforcement Directorate also opposed the bail of Mittal as he is in its custody and there is a need for interrogation.

Whereas the counsel for Mittal clearly said his client always co-operated the probe and joined more than 10 times with the investigation agency.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the accused had allegedly converted demonetised notes into valid currency.

Earlier in February, the Enforcement Directorate had issued a provisional attachment order attaching movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 6, 84, 26,500 of Tandon, Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha and others in money laundering case post demonetisation.