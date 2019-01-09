Delhi High Court agrees to hear MoD case against AgustaWestland

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Ministry of Defence's (MoD) stand on the arbitration proceedings going on between AgustaWestland and the government. The court has asked both parties to file their affidavits within five weeks.

The government had moved court seeking permanent injunction order to restrain AgustaWestland from continuing with arbitration process as there were criminal cases ongoing before the trial court. The MoD had told the court that due to the cases, arbitration proceedings cannot be allowed to go on.

The court, however, refused to give any interim order to stay the proceedings before the Arbitration Tribunal.