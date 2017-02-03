Delhi High Court directs UGC to appoint ombudsman in all universities
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure appointment of ombudsman, for redressal of grievances of students, in all the central and state universities within four months.
A division bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal also directed Delhi University appoint the ombudsman in terms of provisions of the UGC (Grievance Redressal) Regulation.
"Delhi University shall take necessary steps forthwith and appoint the ombudsman in terms of provisions of the UGC (Grievance Redressal) Regulations, 2012 as expeditiously as possible preferably within a period of four months from today," said the court, in its order while disposing of a PIL filed by a former law student of DU, who had alleged non-compliance of the UGC regulations particularly in respect of the varsity.
The bench noted that UGC is empowered to take action against institutions which "willfully contravenes or repeatedly fail to comply with orders of the ombudsman..." and the universities` failure to appoint ombudsman or to constitute GRC for colleges would "defeat the very object of grievance redressal mechanism provided under the regulations".
