close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Delhi High Court extends bail of 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict

Kishan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and two others were held guilty in a case relating to the murder of five members of a family in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment on November 1, 1984, after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 18:37

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday extended till August 24 the interim bail granted to a former Congress councillor, serving life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, to enable him to arrange funds to pay his lawyers.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra granted the relief to Balwan Khokhar who has sought an extension of bail till October to finalize the sale of his properties.

Initially, he was given interim bail on July 20, which was extended till August 8. His application for extension was moved as the interim bail granted to him by the court on was expiring today.
Congress leader Sajjan Kumar had been acquitted in this riots case by the trial court, but Khokhar was convicted along with four others.

Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and two others were held guilty in a case relating to the murder of five members of a family in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment on November 1, 1984, after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

They had challenged their conviction and the award of life sentence by the trial court in May 2013.

The trial court had acquitted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar but awarded life term to Khokhar, Bhagmal and Girdhari Lal and three-year jail term to two others ? former MLA Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar

TAGS

1984 anti-Sikh riots caseDelhi High CourtSajjan KumarRaj NagarCongressanti-Sikh riots case

From Zee News

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook
Internet & Social Media

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook

Uttar Pradesh

Five suspended in UP for seeking bribe for farm loan waiver

Asia

Hardline Islamic party leader shot dead in northwest Pakist...

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governments, says they are responsible for BRD hospital tragedy
India

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governme...

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxygen
India

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxyge...

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy of untrained doctors at BRD hospital, says Central team
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy o...

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine villages, militants suspected to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine v...

WorldAsia

Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Strong 6.4 earthquake hits off Fiji: US monitor

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video