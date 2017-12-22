Delhi High Court issues notice to MHA on plea seeking safety of complainants

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the police, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to ensure the safety of complainant.

The petition also sought directions seeking safety in cases of alleged or accused when no FIR is registered and the police is purporting to act under an alleged information or formal complaints and verification, ANI reported.

The court has listed the matter for April 19, 2018 for next hearing. The court's direction came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed related to the arbitrary behaviour of the Delhi Police and ratio of complaint against them.

The petitioner in the case also sought direction for all respondents to frame appropriate procedure with regard to their duties and functions to ensure the safety of complainant in such cases.