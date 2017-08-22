Delhi High Court seeks government response on plea to make road rage non-bailable offence

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the central government on a PIL seeking direction that road rage offence should be made non-bailable with rigorous imprisonment.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal sought the government`s response by November 28.

The PIL filed by Anubhav Gupta, a law student in Delhi University, also asked the High Court to give proper definition of road rage which is presently a lacuna in law.

The PIL sought direction to the government to draft proper set of guidelines, which should act as deterrent to possible offenders, to curb the nuisance of road rage.

"The offence of road rage should be made non-bailable, cognisable and served with rigorous imprisonment when the magnitude of harshness exceeds to despicable levels. Exemplary penal fines should be levied on offenders," the PIL states.

Delhi Police and all other concerned authorities should take preventive steps so that drivers do not resort to violent behaviour on the roads, streets and highways of the city, said the petition.

"Authorities and all stakeholders` have been maintaining a lax and indifferent attitude towards this menace, neither Delhi Police nor any state level or union level Transport Ministry or any other authority responsible has taken preventive steps to curb this rising nuisance," the petition said, adding preventive steps should be taken.