Delhi likely to witness another spell of winter rains; 15 trains running late due to fog

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to experience another spell of winter rains on Tuesday. As many as 15 trains are running late due to foggy weather conditions and low visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. There will gusty winds through the day with the minimum and maximum temperature expected to be around 9 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing a sudden spell of rains accompanied by thundershowers post-Monday afternoon. The showers continued during evening and night leading to a drop in temperature.

"Another Western Disturbance would affect Northwest India from January 24 onwards," warned the IMD.

It added that the capital received the wet spell on Monday also due to western disturbances. On Monday, the national capital received rains, a day after recording the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday. The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, seven notches above the season's average.

"Generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rainfall at most places and isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with strong surface winds most likely during January 21 and 22," the weather department said.

The sudden spell of showers on Monday led to a slow movement in traffic. People returning home from work had to witness slow traffic movement.

(With inputs from ANI)