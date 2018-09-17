हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi: Man accused of raping two women arrested

Sanat Bindra, 35, was wanted in two sexual assault cases and three cases of sexual abuse.

New Delhi: A man accused of raping two women has been arrested here, police said on Monday.

Sanat Bindra, 35, was wanted in two sexual assault cases and three cases of sexual abuse, they said.

The Delhi Police had declared a reward of Rs 20,000 on the arrest of the accused.

The accused fled his house to evade arrest and on August 16, he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case by the Saket court, they said.

