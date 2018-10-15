हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sucide

Delhi: Man barges into girlfriend's house, commits suicide with pistol

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol at his girlfriend's house in southwest Delhi's Kapashera, police said Sunday. 

Delhi: Man barges into girlfriend&#039;s house, commits suicide with pistol

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol at his girlfriend's house in southwest Delhi's Kapashera, police said Sunday. 

The incident took place on Saturday when Deepak Gujjar barged into his girlfriend's house and shot himself with the pistol, they said. 

He was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where doctors declared him as brought dead, police said. 

It is suspected that Gujjar was upset over some relationship issue with his girlfriend, a police officer said. 

However, the exact cause that compelled him to take such an extreme step will be ascertained only after analysing the call record details, he added.

No suicide note was found at the scene of the incident, police said.

