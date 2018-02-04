Delhi man kills second wife to live with first, hides body in bed box

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man in Delhi has been apprehended for allegedly killing his wife and hiding her body in a bed box. The incident took place in the Capital's Tughlaqabad Extension.

The body was discovered on January 29, which is over two weeks after she was killed. According to the police, the woman, identified as 30-year-old Maria Masih alias Savitri Mehra, was murdered on January 11.

HUSBAND HAD KILLED MARIA:

26yr-old Physio Suresh arrested by PS Govindpuri #SouthEastDistrict for #murder of 30yr-old wife Maria on Jan11. Body found hidden in bedbox in #Tughlaqabad Ext home after 18 days. Had killed Maria to live with village wife Lata. @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/268iWUUS62 — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) February 3, 2018

The accused, Suresh Singh is a physiotherapist and hails from Uttarakhand. He married twice and killed Maria to stay with his first wife Lata Singh. Singh was reportedly married to both the women at the same time.

During interrogation, Singh revealed that he met Masih in 2012 through Facebook and a year later, they started living together in Dehradun.

In 2015, Singh got married to Lata and after about two weeks he tied the knot with Maria, who changed her name to Savitri. Media reports suggest that Singh relocated to Delhi in 2017 and decided to live with Lata, leaving Maria for good.

Coming under pressure from Maria to leave Lata, Singh planned to kill the former. On Thursday, Singh was nabbed from his village Bageshwar.