Delhi man stabbed to death over alleged verbal dispute

New Delhi: A man was stabbed to death over a verbal dispute with a group of men on Saturday in Delhi.

The deceased, Suraj, was reportedly stabbed multiple times after he confronted the accused over indecent behaviour. After being stabbed, he was taken to the AIIMS trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries within 12 hours.

An FIR was filed by the brother of the deceased in the Neb Sari Police Station. One of the accused, Nitin, has been apprehended by the police. The other two, namely Ankit and Jeetu, are absconding.

An investigation into the matter is underway.