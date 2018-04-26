Delhi man throws acid on 7-year-old boy for playing outside his shop

NEW DELHI: A shopkeeper allegedly poured acid on a 7-year-old boy who was playing outside his shop in Delhi on Tuesday. The incident took place at Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara in the national capital.

The 7-year-old boy was apparently shouting, enraged by which the accused threw acid at him. The boy managed to flee the spot and is undergoing treatment. Police said they are on the lookout for the accused.

A gruesome acid attack case had also taken place last year when a 70-year-old man threw a flammable substance on two women and six children outside his house in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar. The accused was reportedly angered as the victims allegedly started a bonfire in front of his house. The victims were rushed to a hospital.

The accused in his statement said that he was sitting outside in the sun around 2pm on a January morning when the kids started playing outside his house. He asked them to play elsewhere, but the children did not move and kept playing there. They then started a bonfire outside his place. Angered, the accused opened a phenyl bottle and spilled it on them.