Delhi mass deaths: Two teenagers protested, were forced to commit suicide, say sources

The police have said that most of the notes written in the registers found from the house were in Priyanka's handwriting.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has claimed that two children who were among the 11 members of the Bhatia family who were found dead in Burari, protested before their death. As per sources, the police are claiming that it was due to this retaliation that the hands of the two 15-year-old children Dhruv and Shivam were tied forcefully which is evident by the injury marks on their hands. 

The police are also saying that most of the notes written in the registers found from the house were in Priyanka's handwriting. The police had found notes on 'badh tapasya', in which people get into a banyan tree-formation whose branches hang around. The notes say that doing this would make God happy. 

The police had recovered CCTV footage that showed some members bringing stools and wires that were used for their hanging. They had also found 11 diaries which had "psychological musings" and things about attaining "road to God".

A senior police officer said that they are probing whether Lalit, who claimed that he was possessed by his father's spirit, was saying those things under someone's influence. "It is being investigated whether such things were planted in Lalit's mind by someone close to him or was he suffering from a psychological disorder. The probe ahead will now focus on ascertaining if there was any external influence," he said.

The officer also said that after initial reluctance, some relatives have started opening up about Lalit's behaviour. "Lalit's wife Tina had told her sisters and some other relatives that Lalit had sometimes been possessed by his father's spirit. However, they claimed that they had never seen him behave in a weird way. 

"They never even gave it a thought that it might be a cause of concern since there was no harm caused to any of the family members due to his behaviour. Instead, the family prospered during the last 11 years when Lalit had started getting those delusions," said the officer.

However, Lalit's brother and sister, who have been living separately in Rajasthan and Haryana, were completely in the dark about it. 

