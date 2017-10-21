Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Delhi Metro Blue Line: Passengers fume as technical snag halts train services

The metro services were disrupted at Rajiv Chowk Metro station due to the technical glitch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 21, 2017, 11:06 AM IST
Commuters at Rajiv Chowk (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Trains on Delhi Metro's blue line (from  Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre - Sector 32) were running late by at least 30 minutes on Saturday morning following a technical snag.

The metro services were disrupted at Rajiv Chowk Metro station due to the technical glitch.

According to emerging reports, disruption may continue on the Delhi metro's blue for few more minutes. There's no official confirmation for the same

Several commuters, struck on at stations, took to twitter to vent their anger:

 

 

Several commuters claimed the metro covered just four stations in 30 minutes.

