Delhi Metro Blue Line: Passengers fume as technical snag halts train services

NEW DELHI: Trains on Delhi Metro's blue line (from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre - Sector 32) were running late by at least 30 minutes on Saturday morning following a technical snag.

The metro services were disrupted at Rajiv Chowk Metro station due to the technical glitch.

According to emerging reports, disruption may continue on the Delhi metro's blue for few more minutes. There's no official confirmation for the same

Several commuters, struck on at stations, took to twitter to vent their anger:

You guys are simply increasing the fare every year but what about the service?? #DMRC #delhimetro #BlueLine is the worst!! #dmrcmetro — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) October 21, 2017

@republic @DelhiMetro_Rail Noida metro line crawling. Have crossed just 4 stations in one hour. — Anup Kumar (@anuptwits) October 21, 2017

Several commuters claimed the metro covered just four stations in 30 minutes.