Delhi Metro commuters to face trouble, maintenance work on Blue line may lead to delays

Several commuters have been complaining of slow services on the Blue Line of the metro on Tuesday morning.

NEW DELHI: Commuters taking the Blue line of Delhi Metro may face a hard time on Tuesday due to maintenance work on the Blue Line. Cautioning commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the maintenance work may lead to minor bunching and delay of trains on the Blue Line. 

"Due to some planned periodic maintenance by Track department in the night gone by, temporary speed restriction has been imposed on Up line between Subhash Nagar and Tilak Nagar stations (going towards Dwarka), which is likely to continue today," the DMRC said.  

"This may result in minor bunching/delay on the blue Line. The maintenance work happens at night but the rains did not allow to finish it in the deadline," DMRC added.

Several commuters have been complaining of slow services on the Blue Line of the metro on Tuesday morning. Some on Twitter said that the trains on Blue line are having stoppages of several minutes at every station leading to delays. Trains have been arriving at an interval of 15 minutes to half an hour. The delays in arrival of trains have led to a massive rush in the coaches. 

The DMRC has imposed speed restrictions of 15kmph on the trains running on Blue Line. The DMRC said that the Temporary Speed Restriction will be removed once the track department completes the maintance work. 

The delays come on a day when commuters in Delhi NCR are left with little choice to opt for any other mode of transport due to heavy rains. Several areas of the National Capital Region witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning leading to waterlogging and traffic jams on the road. Cabs are also not easily available due to heavy demand and traffic.

