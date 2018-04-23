Delhi Metro girder falls in Ghaziabad; DMRC takes strict action against erring officials

NEW DELHI: A steel girder of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation collapsed in Ghaziabad's Mohan Nagar area, injuring at least five people, a senior DMRC official confirmed on Monday.

"As per initial information, it appears that a steel girder, which was erected for constructing a foot-over-bridge at Mohan Nagar, fell. Few injuries have been reported. However, we are still verifying the details," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said.

"The Chief Project Manager and General Manager of Safety operations were immediately rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation," he said.

Taking action against the erring officials, the DMRC today removed the project In-charge of the contractor, M/s GYT TPL of Mohan Nagar Station.

The DMRC also terminated the services of Ruby Enterprises, the sub-contractor engaged by M/s GYT TPL, the main contractor in this particular operation, after the mishap.

A show-cause notice will be served to the sub-contractor barring them from taking part in any future projects of the DMRC.

Meanwhile, DMRC also suspended two of its engineers for the alleged lapses.

A DMRC Assistant Engineer and a Junior Engineer, in-charge of the site, have been suspended, the DMRC said.

The DMRC also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rupees two lakh to those seriously injured and Rupees 1 lakh to those with minor injuries.

The medical expenses of all the injured persons will also be taken care of by the DMRC, its official said.