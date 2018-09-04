Delhi Metro hit by technical snag, passengers made to deboard train; services affected

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro was on Tuesday hit again by a technical snag. Passengers were made to deboard the metro train at Okhla station at 8.20 am. Metro services on the Magenta line were affected due to the snag. The services have now been resumed.

Earlier in August, commuters on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro had to face a harrowing time after the services were affected all day due to maintenance work on the tracks. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) cautioned commuters saying that the work may lead to bunching and delay of trains.

"Due to some planned periodic maintenance by Track department in the night gone by, temporary speed restriction has been imposed on Up line between Subhash Nagar and Tilak Nagar stations (going towards Dwarka), which is likely to continue today," the DMRC had said.

"This may result in minor bunching/delay on the blue Line. The maintenance work happens at night but the rains did not allow to finish it in the deadline," DMRC had added.