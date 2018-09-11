Delhi metro Magenta Line services affected from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro services on the Magenta line were affected to a technical snag on Tuesday morning, leading to slight disruption in train movement.

A signalling issue cropped up at Jasola Vihar station, following which the metro train service on Line-8 section from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden from 7:25am to 8:30 am.

Services were running normally during this period on rest of the Line-8 section, reported news agency ANI.

The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro connects Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West.

Last week, the metro servies on the Magenta line was due to a technical snag. Passengers were made to deboard the metro train at Okhla station at 8.20 am. The services were later resumed.

The train which developed the snag at Okhla NSIC station was sent to the depot. "A train developed a technical snag at 8:19 am at Okhla NSIC station on the Magenta Line heading towards Janakpuri West. To avoid bunching effect for following trains on the section, passengers were deboarded at the station and train was sent to the depot for further investigation at 8:34 am," a DMRC spokesperson said.