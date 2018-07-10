हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro Violet Line hit by technical snag, services affected for an hour

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.

NEW DELHI: Services of the Violet Line of Delhi Metro were yet again hampered for nearly an hour on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag between Mandi House and ITO metro stations. "There was a track circuit drop between Mandi House and ITO section on up line (going towards Kashmere Gate station) from 8:30-9:20 am. As a result, trains were passing in manual mode in this segment, resulting in little bunching for successive trains during this period," a senior DMRC official said.

Services were normalised later. Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad. Mandi House Station is an interchange facility between Violet Line and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida line). 

 

