Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line services between RK Puram and IGI T1 Airport hit during evening rush hours

Delhi Metro services on the Magenta line were affected due to technical glitches

WNEW DELHI: Delhi Metro services on the Magenta line were affected due to technical glitches during the evening rush hours on Monday. 

The technical snag occurred due to Over Head Electrification problem on the line between RK Puram and IGI T1 Airport metro stations around 16.10 hours, reported ANI news agency.

The 24.82-km stretch between Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West was inaugurated in May this year.

Several people took to Twitter and other social media site to express anguish.

 

 

 

 

 

While some Twitter users said that normal services have resumed on the Magenta line, others complained that the metro services continued to be delayed.

With agency inputs

