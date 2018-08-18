हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Signature Bridge

Delhi: Much-awaited Signature Bridge on Yamuna to be functional by October 31

The much-awaited Signature Bridge on the Yamuna, to be opened by the end of October, will serve as tourist destination with the 154-metre high glass box giving a birds eye view of the city to the visitors.

Pic courtesy: @msisodia

New Delhi: The much-awaited Signature Bridge on the Yamuna, to be opened by the end of October, will serve as tourist destination with the 154-metre high glass box giving a birds eye view of the city to the visitors.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the work on the bridge was "almost complete" and it would be opened for public use by October 31.
Announced in 2004, the bridge has missed several deadlines since 2011.

"Signature bridge would be opened for public use by 31st October. It's going to be one of the most important tourist destination in India. A glass box at 154 mt hight would be the top most viewpoint from where we can have a look on our city (sic)," Sisodia tweeted today after an inspection of the bridge.

He said the final shape is being given to the top pylon and all the 15 cables installed are to be stressed.

"All this would be done in 2 months," he added.

The proposal for the bridge, mooted in 2004, received nod of the Delhi Cabinet in 2007. It was initially expected to be completed at a modified estimate of Rs 1,131 crore for the Commonwealth Games, held in Delhi in October 2010.

In 2015, the cost of the project rose to Rs 1,594 crore. Reportedly, the bridge was proposed for the first time as early as in 1997 at an initial cost pegged at Rs 464 crore.

Besides being a tourist attraction, the bridge will serve to share the burden of vehicular traffic being borne by the Wazirabad bridge. 

Signature Bridge, Yamuna, Delhi bridge, Manish Sisodia

