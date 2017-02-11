Delhi: Nigerian among three arrested for drug trafficking, contraband worth Rs 2 cr seized

New Delhi: Three persons, including a Nigerian, were arrested in two separate cases and contraband worth Rs 2 crore seized from them following which Delhi Police claimed to have busted two interstate drug trafficking modules.

Information was received that a man, involved in drug trafficking, will be coming near Dwarka Mor between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Acting on the tip-off, a Nigerian national, Uchenne (28), who is allegedly involved in supply of cocaine and heroin in different parts of Delhi, was arrested by a team of Crime Branch from near taxi stand, Dwarka Mor on February 9, said Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (Crime).

"Our team recovered 330 gm of fine quality heroin and 170 gm of fine quality cocaine from his possession. The recovered contraband is worth Rs 1.5 crore (approximately) in the international market," said the officer.

Uchenne came to India from Nigeria in February, 2015 on a business class visa but got involved in drug trafficking after coming into contact with some men in Punjab. He started drug trafficking and supplying the consignment in Delhi. This time also, he had come to supply the consignment in Delhi but was caught.

In another incident, Ajay (33) and Naresh Kumar (39), who are allegedly involved in supply of heroin in Delhi, were arrested from near TVS Bajaj Showroom, Mor road leading towards Vikas Nagar, on February 10, he added.

"We have recovered 260 grams of fine quality heroin from Ajay's possession. The recovered heroin is worth Rs 50 lakh (approximately) in the international market," he added.

Ajay came to Delhi 15 years back to work as a labourer but got involved in drug trafficking after he came in contact with some bad elements of Bareilly, UP. Thereafter, he along with Naresh started supplying consignments from Bareilly to Delhi.

Teams are being sent to Bareilly and other areas to arrest more people who are involved in drug trafficking, sources said.