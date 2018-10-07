Delhi: Opposition mounts pressure on Kejriwal government, demands fuel price reduction

NEW DELHI: Several members of the Opposition demanded the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government to reduce the fuel prices in the national capital.

Union Minister Vijay Goel Riding rode a bullock cart on Sunday, leading a protest march on fuel price hike from Red Fort to Chandi Chowk area.

Union Minister Vijay Goel rode a bullock cart in Chandni Chowk demanding the Delhi Government reduce prices of fuel pic.twitter.com/kLLCsjIQsI — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken Saturday also wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reduce the value-added tax on petrol and diesel "to the same level as it was in December, 2013, during the Congress regime in the city".

In a letter to Kejriwal, Maken pointed out that the VAT charged on petrol in Delhi is 27 per cent and that on diesel is 16.5 per cent, while the same during the Congress regime in Delhi was 20 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

"Under your (Kejriwal's) government, the VAT on petrol/litre is Rs 22.68 and on diesel, it's Rs 12.45/litre as on 4th October, 2018," he said.

"That means that the citizens of Delhi have to shell out an extra amount of Rs 8.38 per litre of petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel," Maken added.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), the state unit chief elaborated in his letter that on December 21, 2013, during the Congress regime in the national capital, people of Delhi had to pay as VAT Rs 14.30 per litre of petrol and Rs 6.45 per litre of diesel.

Last week, the Centre announced a reduction of Rs 2.5 per litre in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Following the announcement, Kejriwal demanded a Rs 10 per litre cut in fuel prices.

"Modi government raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 and today reduced only Rs 2.50. This is cheating. Centre should bring down petrol prices at least by Rs 10," he said in a tweet.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari mocked the chief minister, saying his comment meant he wanted to help Delhi by reducing petrol prices by Rs 10 a litre. "It means @ArvindKejriwal Ji wish to help Delhi by reducing Rs.10 per litre on petrol and diesel, nice gesture!! Thanks kejriwal Ji," Tiwari tweeted.

With agency inputs