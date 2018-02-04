Delhi photographer death: Arvind Kejriwal talks tough, says will ensure maximum punishment for culprits

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met the family of Delhi-based professional photographer Ankit Saxena who was stabbed to death allegedly by the family of his Muslim girlfriend. The CM said that the government will try to take strict action against the culprits.

"Spoke to Ankit's father. Whatever happened must be condemned. The Delhi government will ensure that the best lawyer is hired in the case so that Ankit gets justice and culprits are brought to book," he tweeted.

अंकित के पिताजी से बात की। जो हुआ उसकी जितनी निंदा करें उतनी कम है। अंकित को न्याय दिलाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार बड़े से बड़ा वकील खड़ा करेगी। हम हर सम्भव कोशिश करेंगे कि दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सज़ा हो। भगवान अंकित के परिवार को शक्ति दे। इस संघर्ष में हम उनके साथ हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2018

Kejriwal's reaction comes a day after Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari questioned the "silence" of the Chief Minister over the death. "It is sad to see such incidents in the national capital. The silence of the chief minister and several NGOs in the matter indicates that these people speak on issues only when it suits their political interests," Tiwari had charged.

The Delhi BJP chief had met Saxena's family on Saturday and said that the party will be making arrangements for the treatment of Saxena's mother, who was injured in the attack on her son.

The Delhi unit of the BJP has also demanded a compensation from the Kejriwal government for Ankit's family.

23-year-old Ankit was stabbed to death allegedly by the family of his Muslim girlfriend on Friday. The police later arrested the woman's mother, father, brother and uncle in connection with the murder.

Ankit had been in a relationship with 20-year-old Shehzadi for the last three years. The two began dating while they were neighbours. The girl's family was however against the match.