Delhi: Photographer stabbed to death by Muslim girlfriend's family, security deployed as communal tensions rise

New Delhi: A Delhi-based professional photographer was stabbed to death allegedly by the family of his Muslim girlfriend on Friday.

The police later arrested the woman's mother, father, brother and uncle in connection with the murder.

Ankit Saxena, 23, had been in a relationship with 20-year-old Shehzadi for the last three years. The two began dating while they were neighbours.

The girl's family was however against the match.

"The woman`s family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had told him to end it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.

At around 9 pm on Thursday, Shehzadi's family confronted Ankit near his home. At the time, Shehzadi was waiting for Ankit near a metro station in West Delhi.

"Shehzadi`s family came here on Thursday and told Ankit to come out of the house. When he did, they started beating him up on the street," said Yeshpal Saxena, Ankit's father.

Ankit was brutally assaulted, his throat slashed with a knife, said his family.

In order to save him, the victim's mother reportedly ran out of the home and tried to stop the bleeding with her hands. The road was full of blood where he collapsed.

"When his mother came to his rescue, she too was beaten up mercilessly. Then Shehzadi`s brother slit Ankit`s throat as the other family members held him. They fled before police reached the spot," said Ankit's father.

"We did not know about the relationship of Ankit and Shehzadi. We asked Ankit once but he denied it," he added.

According to Yeshpal Saxena, Ankit's murder is a clear case of honour killing and pre-meditated murder since the attackers were carrying knives.

Later, tensions rose high among in the area.

Heavy security was deployed by police in order to avoid any untoward incident or communal clashes.

With Agency Inputs