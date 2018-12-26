Delhi Police busts fake education board, alleged mastermind Altaf Raja arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a fake education board on Wednesday. Three persons, including the alleged mastermind Altaf Raja, were arrested.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, said the police.

Earlier this month, seven candidates appearing for a government recruitment examination at a city-based college were caught cheating using mobile phones and Bluetooth headsets. "The recruitment exam for judicial clerkship was being conducted on Sunday when officials of Heramba Chandra College caught candidates cheating using mobile phones and Bluetooth headsets. Seven of them have been arrested," an official of Rabindra Sarobar police station said.

In yet another major operations, police uncovered education racket at University of Madras' Institute of Distance Education where more than 2,000 students reportedly completed distance education programmes without paying tuition fees resulting in a financial loss to the university up to Rs 3 crore.

With agency inputs