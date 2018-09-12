हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police head constable shot dead by unidentified miscreants, old enmity suspected

Ram Avtar was posted as a head constable at south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Police Station

Representational image

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable was shot dead by unidentified men in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said Wednesday. 

The deceased was identified as Ram Avtar. 

He was posted as a head constable at south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, they said. 

The incident took place Tuesday night when he was going to a shop near his house in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said.

He said Avtar had returned home at around 9:30 pm after completing his duty and was attacked between 10:30 pm and 10:45 pm. 

Police were informed about the incident at 11:30 pm. 

Ram Avtar was rushed to Dev Medical Centre and was later shifted to Apollo Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said. 

He had sustained a bullet injury below the ribs on right side, he said.

"As part of the investigation, teams of crime branch and Forensic Science Laboratory examined the spot. Several people are being questioned in connection with the incident," the officer said.
 
After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family members.

The official said police are probing all angles including that of personal enmity and a search is underway to nab the perpetrators. 

