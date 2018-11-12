हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhath Puja

Delhi Police issues special traffic advisory on Chhath Puja; Avoid these routes

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a special an advisory on traffic routes and restrictions for November 13 and 14.

“Chhath Puja' will be celebrated in the N.C.T. of Delhi, on 13 November, 2018 evening till 140 November, 2018 morning. On 13th November thousands of devotees will be congregating at various Ghats of river Yamuna and other water bodies like lakes/canals/ponds etc., since afternoon. The prayers are offered at the time of sunset. While some devotees may leave after the sunset prayers, several will stay for the night at the Ghats only, in tents etc. Next day morning i.e., on 14.11.2018 again people will gather at the Ghats at the time of sunrise and offer prayers after which they will disperse,” informed Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the following stretches and Ghats/lakes/canals/pond:

Delhi government has announced a state-wide holiday for Chhath Puja on Tuesday, November 13. 

Commuters are advised to avoid the roads adjoining the Ghats/Chhath Puja such as stretch of Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Wazirabad Bridge, Roads near ISBT Kashmere Gate, Push. Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge etc. 

Limited Parking will be available at the following locations: 

• Parking at Shandara loop from Monastery side onwards

• Parking in DDA Park adjacentt the Flood Control Board 

• Parking near U turn, Sanyas Ashram on Shandara loop from Monastery side onwards near ISBT. 

• Parking near Delhi Sectt. & Pushta Road 

• Chhath Pooja Ghat, ITO 

• Kachcha Road near Pontoon Bridge, Nanaksar 

• Near Shamshan Ghat, Geeta Colony 

• Parking on Eastern Velodorme Road opposite Sectt. 

• Parking on Eastern Pushta near ITO 

• Parking at Bhalaswa lake

