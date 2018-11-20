Delhi Police releases photos of two terrorists suspected to be hiding in Paharganj area

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday released photos of two terrorists suspected to be hiding in the Paharganj area.

Delhi Police has also appealed to people to report to the Paharganj Police Station in case they have any information regarding these two terrorists. 

The general public has been advised to remain vigilant and report to police if they witness any suspicious activity in the area.

The two wanted terrorists are aged between 25-30 and their posters have been put up on walls at several places in the Paharganj locality.  

An alert has been sounded and the authorities have increased patrolling and surveillance in sensitive areas.  

Delhi Police also shared two phone numbers on which any info about these two terrorists can be shared-  011-23520787, 011- 2352474.

The photos of these two terrorists were released on a day when the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday nabbed a Hizbul Mujahideen operative for his alleged role in the murder of Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ali Ahmad Mir in Pulwama last month.

According to reports, the arrested Hizbul Mujahideen operative has been identified as Ansar-ul Haq.

Haq is believed to be involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ali Ahmad Mir whose bullet-ridden body was found in Pulwama on October 28.

Haq is currently in the custody of the Special Cell, which managed to track him down following specific intelligence inputs.

Haq was arrested from Delhi airport after being on the radar of Delhi Police for quite some time.  

This is a developing story and more details are awaited. 

