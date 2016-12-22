Delhi Police to conduct polygraph on missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's roommate today

New Delhi: Two days after Delhi Police conducted a massive search in JNU campus, they will be conducting a lie-detector test on Najeeb Ahmed's roommate Mohd Qasim on Thursday in their efforts to get clues regarding the mysterious disappearance of the student since October 15.

It will be conducted at FSL, Rohini, a senior police officer said.

Many of the students who are connected to the probe are out of Delhi because of vacations and they have been asked to give their consent for the polygraph test, he had further said and had added that once they return, the tests will be conducted with their approval, as per PTI.

Police have so far served notices to six people, including family members of Najeeb as well as the students with whom he was allegedly involved in a scuffle at his hostel a night before he vanished.

The police, represented by senior standing counsel for Delhi government Rahul Mehra, had told Delhi High Court that four students, who are suspected of beating up Najeeb, would be given lie-detector tests to get leads or clues about his disappearance and whereabouts.

More than 600 Delhi Police personnel assisted by sniffer dogs and mounted police concluded their search of the sprawling JNU campus on Tuesday but could not find any clues of the missing student.

Police team began its search around 9 am under the supervision of DCP (Crime Branch) G Ram Gopal Naik and finished by 3 pm.

All agencies of Delhi Police including Special Cell, Special Branch and the local police, pooling more than 600 personnel scanned the interiors and residential areas.

Najeeb went missing on October 15 after an alleged scuffle at his hostel with ABVP students on the night of October 14.

A reward of Rs 10 lakh has been announced by Delhi Police on any information about Najeeb.

(With Agency inputs)