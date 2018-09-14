हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi policeman's son thrashes girl, pulls her by the hair; Rajnath Singh takes note

The man has been identified as Rohit Tomar, the son of a Delhi Police officer. 

Delhi policeman&#039;s son thrashes girl, pulls her by the hair; Rajnath Singh takes note
Play

NEW DELHI: A man in Delhi has been caught on camera mercilessly beating a girl and even pulling her by the hair. The man has been identified as Rohit Tomar, the son of a Delhi Police officer. The incident took place in Tilak Nagar in Delhi. 

The video capturing the brutality has gone viral. A case has been registered against him on the charges of assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. He has been arrested and sent to one-day police remand. 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had taken took note of the incident and assured action. "A video of a man thrashing a woman ( in Delhi's Tilak Nagar) has come to my notice. I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner and have told him to take relevant action," Rajnath tweeted.

In the video, the girl can be heard pleading for help and apologising for the mistake. "Sorry galti ho gayi...sorry galti ho gayi (I am sorry)," the girl can be heard saying while the man continues to slap, kick and push her. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj said that "a stern action" has been taken against the accused. According to police, the video was shot in west Delhi`s Uttam Nagar on September 2.

