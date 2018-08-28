हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Child sexual assault

Delhi school van driver sexually assaults 6-year-old, arrested

A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a school van driver in Delhi's Palam Village. 

Delhi school van driver sexually assaults 6-year-old, arrested

DELHI: A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a school van driver in Delhi's Palam Village. 

The incident came to light last Thursday after the victim told her mother that the driver of the van molested her.

The family immediately approached the school but claims that the authorities refused to hear their complaints and also started threatening.

The victim's family then approached the area police station and filed a complaint.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered. An investigation has been launched.

Earlier this month, a Class  2 student of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school was allegedly raped by an electrician inside the institute's premises. The incident took place in central Delhi's Gole Market area. 

Ram Asre, 37, has been identified as the accused. He has been working in the school for around a month and is a permanent electrician employed with the NDMC, the police told news agency PTI.

Tags:
Child sexual assaultChild sexual abuseSexual assaultSexual abuse

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close