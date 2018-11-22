Delhi sealing case: SC slams Tiwari saying 'how low he can stoop' but drops contempt proceedings

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari while closing the contempt proceedings against him in the Delhi sealing case.

Accusing him of leveling frivolous allegations against the court-mandated committee, the SC said Tiwari's action shows how “low he can stoop.”

"There is no doubt that Tiwari has taken law in his hand. We are pained by the machismo and manner of Tiwari. As an elected representative he should have acted responsibly rather taking law in his own hands," said a bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur.

The apex court also said that "misplaced political propaganda has no place" and "such practices should be deprecated".

Though the top court declined to take any action against Tiwari in the Delhi sealing case, it suggested the Bharatiya Janata Party act against its North East Delhi MP.

The apex court had on September 19 issued contempt notice against Tiwari, a MP from the north-east Delhi constituency, after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee which had alleged that the BJP leader had broken the seal of the premises.

An FIR was also lodged against Tiwari by the EDMC for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16.

With agency inputs