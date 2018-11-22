हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manoj Tiwari

Delhi sealing case: SC to pronounce verdict against BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on contempt of court against Delhi BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday.

A controversy had emerged after a video allegedly showed the Delhi BJP chief breaking the lock of a sealed house on September 16. The property was sealed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur had reserved its order in the matter on October 30 following heated arguments from both sides. 

Justifying his action of breaking the lock, Tiwari said that he was guided by the urge to maintain law and order among people present at the scene.  “Large number of people had gathered in protest and could have lead to law and order problem,” Tiwari's counsel told the top court. 

The action of breaking seal does not amount to contempt as the premise was not sealed on the direction of court or court-appointed monitoring committee, he added.

Tiwari had claimed before the top court that monitoring committee has exceeded its jurisdiction and conducted sealing drive in unauthorised colonies here that were protected under the law.

Countering his arguments, advocate A D N Rao, appearing for the committee, had said the panel does not need any "publicity" and its members were "only performing their jobs entrusted to them by the Supreme Court".

“Judges sit in this cosy area where nobody comes to question them. People question me (Manoj Tiwari), I am responsible,” said Tiwari's counsel.

The SC responded that Delhi MP should have approached authority instead of taking the matter in his own hand.

During the hearing, counsel of monitoring committee told the top court that the issue became a political battle. 

