Delhi serial child rapist sent to 14-day judicial custody
New Delhi: Accused paeophile Sunil Rastogi, who is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of minor girls in past 12 years, was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.
Delhi police team arrested the 38-year-old, tailor by profession from east Delhi's Kondli village on Sunday on a tip-off.
The accused is said to wear the same set of clothes - a red jacket and used to come from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi by a train and target mostly minor children. He used to lure them by offering them chocolates, kidnap and take them to under-construction buildings or isolated locations, rape them and then flee the city.
The rapists is suspected to have targetted nearly five hundred children over the 13 years not only in Delhi but even in Ghaziabad and Rudrapur.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Para SF of Indian Army - The specialised combat force!
- Haryana Minister Anil Vij takes back his insulting comments against Gandhi
- Watch: Makar Sankranti celebrations across the country
- Faqir Gujri: Frozen village in J&K with no electricity and water
- 24 dead after boat carrying 40 capsizes in river Ganga in Patna; many still missing
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- India vs England, 1st ODI: As it happened...
- India vs England, Pune ODI: MS Dhoni still the boss; convinces Virat Kohli with spot on DRS call — WATCH
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
- Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa per litre, diesel by Rs 1.03 a litre