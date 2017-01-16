Delhi serial child rapist sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: Accused paeophile Sunil Rastogi, who is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of minor girls in past 12 years, was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.

Delhi police team arrested the 38-year-old, tailor by profession from east Delhi's Kondli village on Sunday on a tip-off.

The accused is said to wear the same set of clothes - a red jacket and used to come from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi by a train and target mostly minor children. He used to lure them by offering them chocolates, kidnap and take them to under-construction buildings or isolated locations, rape them and then flee the city.

The rapists is suspected to have targetted nearly five hundred children over the 13 years not only in Delhi but even in Ghaziabad and Rudrapur.