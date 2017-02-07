Delhi: Serial rapist arrested for abducting, molesting four-year old minor in Rohini
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 40-yr old convicted serial rapist for allegedly abducting and molesting a four-year old girl near Vijay Vihar in Rohini.
The paedophile, identified as Naresh was held yesterday at around 11.12 a.m. when he tried to kidnap the girl, who was playing next to her mother.The mother of the girl informed the police that her minor daughter was playing by her side.
When she saw that a man is trying to abduct her daughter, she raised an alarm following which the neighbours caught the accused and made a PCR Call.
"A PCR call was received at Police Station Vijay Vihar regarding kidnapping of a minor girl by a man following which the police reached the spot," said police.
An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of kidnapping and POCSO Act."Initial probe shows his involvement in such crime since 2007.
He was sentenced to imprisonment for three years in one of the cases," said Deputy Commissioner of Police M.N. Tiwari.
The DCP further said that they will verify the recent incident and would take legal action against the accused.
The accused has confessed his crime and disclosed that he is a bootlegger and had previously involved in two cases of similar acts in which he was convicted by the court.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
Top Videos
-
DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad