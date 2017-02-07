Delhi: Serial rapist arrested for abducting, molesting four-year old minor in Rohini

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 40-yr old convicted serial rapist for allegedly abducting and molesting a four-year old girl near Vijay Vihar in Rohini.

The paedophile, identified as Naresh was held yesterday at around 11.12 a.m. when he tried to kidnap the girl, who was playing next to her mother.The mother of the girl informed the police that her minor daughter was playing by her side.

When she saw that a man is trying to abduct her daughter, she raised an alarm following which the neighbours caught the accused and made a PCR Call.

"A PCR call was received at Police Station Vijay Vihar regarding kidnapping of a minor girl by a man following which the police reached the spot," said police.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of kidnapping and POCSO Act."Initial probe shows his involvement in such crime since 2007.

He was sentenced to imprisonment for three years in one of the cases," said Deputy Commissioner of Police M.N. Tiwari.

The DCP further said that they will verify the recent incident and would take legal action against the accused.

The accused has confessed his crime and disclosed that he is a bootlegger and had previously involved in two cases of similar acts in which he was convicted by the court.