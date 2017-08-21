Delhi sewer deaths: 10th sanitation worker dies in 35 days

New Delhi: Another sanitation worker in Delhi died after entering a toxic gas filled PWD sewer line in Lok Nayak hospital on Sunday. In a repeat, three such incidents since July 16 claimed nine lives, reported The Times of India.

Fifty-year-old Rishi Pal descended into the drain without any safety equipment. he was accompanied by three coworkers - Bhisham, Kiran and Sumit.

The labourers were reportedly following each other into the 15-foot-deep congest when Pal suddenly stopped responding. According to witnesses, Pal who entered the tank first, fell unconscious within a couple of seconds.

Soon after Bhisham and Kiran who followed Pal stopped responding. Sumit, who was waiting outside, alerted everyone and went to look for a rope for rescuing.

The three men were rescued after about half an hour of their entering. After getting the others rescued, Sumit lost his consciousness.

Pal lost his life in the incident while Bhisham and Kiran others are fighting hard for life.

Police have registered cases against the contractor who is now at large. Deputy commissioner of police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, teams have been formed to nab him.

"There are standing instructions for anyone who enters drains for cleaning. We are trying to determine why these workers went in without any gear," said an official.

Meanwhile, a campaign against the rising number of sewer deaths commenced in Delhi.