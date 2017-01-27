close
Delhi shocker: Mother mercilessly throws 2.5-year-old down the stairs – Watch video

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 12:22
Screengrab

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a mother, enraged over a family feud, threw her 2.5-year-old son down the stairs of her house.

The CCTV footage of the incident will leave you in a black mood.

Sonu Gupta, a resident of Prahlad Pur in Delhi, failed to manage her anger while quarreling with her in-laws.

Bristling with anger, she threw clothes on the floor, picked up her son lying next to her on a bed and mercilessly threw him downstairs.

With God’s grace, the boy did not receive serious injuries.

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 12:22

