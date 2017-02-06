Delhi: Shootout near Nehru Place metro station; wanted criminal arrested, two cops injured

New Delhi: A fierce gunbattle took place between Delhi Police and criminals near Nehru Place in New Delhi on Monday morning.

One of the accused carrying a reward on his head was arrested by the Delhi Police.

As per media reports, at least 13 rounds were fired in the encounter in which two policemen received injuries.

The two criminals fired 8 rounds after which five rounds were fired in retaliation by policemen.

Police sources confirmed that casualty was averted as they were wearing bulletproof vests.

The accused were identified as Akbar and Shahid. While Akbar, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested, his aide Shahid, however, managed to escape.

Akbar is wanted in many cases of robbery, theft, snatching and attempt to murder.