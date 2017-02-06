Delhi: Shootout near Nehru Place metro station; wanted criminal arrested, two cops injured
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 09:28
Pic courtesy: ANI
New Delhi: A fierce gunbattle took place between Delhi Police and criminals near Nehru Place in New Delhi on Monday morning.
One of the accused carrying a reward on his head was arrested by the Delhi Police.
As per media reports, at least 13 rounds were fired in the encounter in which two policemen received injuries.
The two criminals fired 8 rounds after which five rounds were fired in retaliation by policemen.
Police sources confirmed that casualty was averted as they were wearing bulletproof vests.
The accused were identified as Akbar and Shahid. While Akbar, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested, his aide Shahid, however, managed to escape.
Akbar is wanted in many cases of robbery, theft, snatching and attempt to murder.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 09:26
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
- Punjab and Goa Assembly polls 2017: As it happened