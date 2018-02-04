Delhi shops to reopen on Sunday after 'successful' two-day bandh against sealing drive

New Delhi: Shops in the city are to reopen on Sunday after a two-day "successful" shutdown called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in protest against the sealing drive.

CAIT on Saturday said it has sent a "traders' charter" to the government suggesting that it take necessary steps to mitigate traders' problems on account of the sealing drive.

"Though appreciating the proposals mooted by DDA (Delhi Development Authority) for amending the Master Plan to bring relief to traders from sealing, the CAIT has sent a 12 point traders' charter to Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Urban Development, urging him to take necessary steps to mitigate the problems of the traders on account of sealing," the CAIT said in a statement.

On Friday, the DDA approved changes to the city`s Master Plan -- in a move to provide relief to traders hit by the sealing drive -- on a day lakhs of traders pulled down their shutters to protest against the sealing.

The sealing drive was being carried out against business establishments using residential areas for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges.

DDA`s proposed amendments to the Master Plan include increasing Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of local shopping complexes (LSCs) from existing 180 per cent to 300 per cent and regularising agricultural godowns on 12 metre wide roads.

Though the DDA has approved the proposed amendments, the traders continued with their shutdown on Saturday.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: "The Bandh continued in spite of pressure from BJP to call off the strike after the DDA meeting. Traders believe that the DDA meeting had no visible impact on the ongoing sealing drive. Aam Aadmi Party again demands immediate de-sealing of shops in the capital."

According to the CAIT, the charter sent to the government includes among other steps keeping status quo in special area till the time redevelopment plan of special area is prepared and implemented.

"The LSC (Local Shopping Complexes) declared in 1998 should be charged the rates prevailing in that year, the plot size in LSC should be increased from 175 meter to 250 meter," the traders` body urged the government.

"While regularising and enhancing the FAR, the condition of parking availability should be withdrawn, three colonies Greater Kailash, Green Park and South Extension developed by DLF should be enlisted on the list of rehabilitation colonies developed by DLF...," the statement added.

The CAIT urged that commercial use of basement should be allowed uniformly in any street and the limit of paying conversion charges should be fixed for 10 years.

"The 48-hours Delhi Trade Bandh was spontaneous and successful and amply reflected the amount of anguish and resentment of the traders over arbitrary sealing being conducted by the Monitoring Committee in a most dictatorial manner keeping aside the law book of MCD Act, 1957," said Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT.

