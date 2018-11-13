हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Son

Delhi: Son stabs father for beating up mother and siblings

A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his father twice to stop him from beating his mother and siblings in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said Tuesday.

Delhi: Son stabs father for beating up mother and siblings

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his father twice to stop him from beating his mother and siblings in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was allegedly inebriated and was thrashing his wife and children when his minor son picked up a knife and stabbed him twice in the chest.

The neighbours alerted the police about the incident, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital where his condition was last said to be stable, police said.

The accused boy is a school dropout while his father works as a labourer in Mundka. The boy's mother works in a shoe factory.

Tags:
SonfatherStab

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close