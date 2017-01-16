Delhi tailor, father of five, raped nearly 500 children in past 13 years — Chilling details inside

New Delhi: The 38-year-old serial child rapist, who was arrested from east Delhi for targeting minor girls, revealed some chilling details to police during an interrogation.

Identified as Sunil Rastogi, the accused is a tailor by profession and hails from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. He came to Delhi in 1990 with his family and started assisting his father at a tailoring shop. In 2004, he and his family were thrashed by locals and were forced to leave Mayur Vihar after he had attempted to sexually assault a child from the locality he lived.

Rastogi, who has five children, two of them girls, was also was jailed for six months in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, for a similar offence in 2006.

In a startling revelation, the accused admitted having raped nearly 500 children, aged between seven and eleven years, in the past 13 years not only in Delhi but also in Ghaziabad and Rudrapur.

A police officer revealed that the accused wore the same set of clothes — a red jacket that he considered lucky for him during the crime.

The accused used to come from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi only on odd dates to commit the crime and travelled only on Sampark Kranti Express.

He used to lure minor girls by offering them sweets, kidnap and take them to isolated locations, rape them and used to flee the city after the crime.

He carried a list of girl schools in his pocket. He would follow a group for a short distance and then target a girl who would stray from others, a police officer told media.

According to police, the paedophile was a repeat offender and used to travel to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh every fortnight.

The accused told police that after he used to find his prey, mostly school-going girls, he used to mislead her on the pretext that her father had sent some clothes to give her and take her to an isolated place.

In another shocking revelation, the accused confessed before the police to rape the minors he used to board a local morning train from Rampur to Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, police team is also trying to reach Rastogi's daughter as they suspect him of raping them as well.